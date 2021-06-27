Cklamovski was sacked by J-League side Shimizu S Pulse last season after guiding the club to three wins and 20 losses in his debut managerial season, but took the reigns at J2 League side Montedio within six months.

He's since guided the club, which had just two wins from their first 10 games and were facing J2 League relegation, to six wins from their last eight league matches.

He's only lost one match in 10 league games since joining the club, his second in charge, and Montedio are now up to fifth position in the league.

His last turnout was a crushing 4-1 win and his possession-style of football, heavily influenced by Postecoglou, is already turning heads in Japan.

It's a stunning turnaround by Cklamovski and the Japanese club itself and Cklamovski is proving popular among the club's fans and the club's website was reporting his inspiring comments halfway through the team's match against JEF United.

"It may be a good play in boxing and a win in the judgment. But to win this match, you have to go higher," he said.

"If you raise the energy that can be produced for 45 minutes, the other party will not follow you. Raise the tempo and use up all your power."

The 42-year-old coach was a former NPL player with Bonyrigg White Eagles. He coached the Joeys for a very brief spell in 2017.

He's also served as an assistant or backroom staffer at Melbourne Victory, Adelaide United and Perth Glory, before following Postecoglou to Yokohama and then taking the Shimizu job.