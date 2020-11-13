Eligible for both countries, the Gold Coast-born striker elected to represent Scotland and not the green and gold.

Dykes has made a fast impact in international football, bagging two goals in five appearances for Steve Clarke's men and helping the side to their first major international tournament in 22 years when they appeared at France 98 World Cup.

A penalty shoot out win over Serbia this morning saw Scotland qualify for the Euros, 24 years after they last played in the tournament...just after Dykes was born.

The 25-year-old admits it was a "really hard decision" to make, but has not looked back since joining the country of his parents.

"It was really hard," he told the BBC.

"You look at Australia at as easy route really. You can go to World Cups, you can qualify for things easier, just stuff like that.

"A lot of their players… I’m looking at their teams, I’m looking at my career, I’m looking at my opportunity to play.

"So, at the end of the day I kind of went with my gut feeling and my heart. I know I was born in Australia but I think from the get go I was always saying Scotland in my head and even in my gut.

"I said to my wife and said 'Scotland', and she said 'are you sure?', and I said 'yeah'. We went back and forth.

"So it was a really hard decision but it’s something I do not regret one insance because I’ve loved ever moment of it.

"Being in Australia I had opportunities to play professional but I always got turned down. I always was not good enough for this and that and then obviously coming over here it gave me my whole career."