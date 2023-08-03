The silky and supremely confident central defender is backing himself to thrive in world football’s most physically gruelling competition ahead Black Cats’ season opener on Monday against newly-promoted Ipswich Town at the Stadium of Light.

The rise of the ex-Western Sydney Wanderers and Central Coast Mariners 20-year-old has been, to say the least, meteoric - capped off by the Gosford Goliath slayers’ A-League championship romp, and subsequent swoop by Sunderland.

Having featured extensively during pre-season for Tony Mowbray’s team following his $600,000 move from the Mariners, Triantis is buzzing with belief.

“You have to always back yourself, no matter what the level, and feel like you’re suited and deserve to be here, which I do,” Triantis told FTBL.

“I don’t feel out of place and I think in football you always need that bit of arrogance. You can never be complacent and wherever you go you have to be able to shine.

“It’s been good in pre-season, getting some good minutes is important coming into a new team. I feel like I’ve done that.

“I’m moving in the right direction - it’s about getting used to a new style because that varies from club to club and country to country.

“The tempo of the games is at a good level and I’ve joined a club with big ambitions (after bowing out in the playoffs last season in their first season back in the Championship after five years).”

There were no shortage of suitors for the Olyroo after a breakout 25-game season for Central Coast which marked him as a potential rival to the established Socceroos hierarchy of Kye Rowles and Harry Souttar.

The prospect of working with veteran coach Mowbray at a club seeking to return to the Premier League after a six year absence was a big selling point.

“Tony Mowbray is really good, so experienced and knowledgeable, and he’s trying to pass that know-how on to all the young players in the team," added Triantis.

“He’s been nothing but good and coming to this club really ticked all the boxes for me. They’re a young team and I think it’s the perfect place for me to continue growing and developing.

“I think the style suits me and the way I want to play. This is a really tough division and it’s all about applying yourself and getting yourself ready mentally and physically.”

Though watching Triantis in the flesh will be one of the early season priorities of Manchester-based Socceroos assistant Rene Meulensteen, the stopper is circumspect over his prospects of Immediately cracking Graham Arnold’s squad.

“That’s always the aim in the back of your mind,” he said. “But for me, you can never get in the national team unless you’re performing for your club and you can’t focus too much on that," he said.

“The key is to knuckle down and get a good run of games for your club and things sort of take care of themselves.”

Plucked from the shadows at WSW by master of player development Montgomery, Triantis feels indebted to the Mariners' English-born coach.

“Monty showed huge backing in me and a lot of other young players,” he added. “He’s been giving opportunities to so many of us and turning players into a different kind of beast.

“It’s all there in the way he coaches and man manages - he’s still a young manager and in my personal opinion he’s more than good enough to make that next step to a big club in the years ahead.

“The Mariners - and the coaching staff there - will always have a special place in my heart. I’m so grateful for the opportunity they gave me. Who knows, maybe one day in the future, I might end up going back there.”

If selected this weekend, the prospect of facing Aussie Tractor Boys Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess adds extra spice.

“It’s always good to see fellow Aussies in the English game - and it should be a good test for us against a team that’s back in this division and looking to make an impression,” said Triantis.

“The fans have been amazing so far - and it’s only been pre-season. Hopefully we can give them plenty to cheer about this season.”