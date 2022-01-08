Martis had joined Macarthur during they inaugural A-League Men's season on a loan agreement from his Danish club FC Midtjylland. The loan deal was extended again for the 2021-22 campaign, with the midfielder expected to remain with the side for the entirety of the season.

Antonis Martis departure

Martis joined Macarthur FC on loan last season.

The former Joeys player had been signed by Danish side FC Midtjylland in 2016.

The Superliga side have now recalled the midfielder from the Bulls.

It now appears that FC Midtjylland have changed their plans with regards to Martis. The Bulls have announced that the 21-year old has been recalled to Denmark with the loan deal coming to an end.

In total Martis played in 23 A-League games for the Bulls in his two seasons with the club. Speaking about the young midfielder's departure the club stated:

"It has been a great year and a half having Martis with the Bulls and we wish him all the best and continue to support him from afar.

"The club would also like to thank FC Midtjylland for trusting in us with Martis and his development in his football career."

Over in Denmark, Martis made a number of appearances for FC Midtjylland's youth sides. He joined the club in 2016 from the NSW Institute of Sport. A dual Australian-Cyprus citizen, Martis has represented both the Joeys and the Cyprus U-19 side.

Whether the Sydney-raised midfielder has been recalled to rejoin the youth sides or to be included in the senior side has not been specified by FC Midtjylland.

Two other Australians are currently also contracted to the Danish club. Awer Mabil has been with the Superliga side since 2015 while Hosine Ability joined ahead of the 2019-20 season.

FC Midtjylland were first in the Superliga ahead of their winter break. The Danish league is not scheduled to resume until the end of February, 2022. Their next game is their Conference League match against PAOK on February 17, 2022.

