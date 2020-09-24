If reports in Stuff and SportsAddict are correct that would mean Popovic has recruited Josh Brillante, Matt Jurman and now Elliot, a 21-year-old who can play in defence and midfield.

Elliot is set to sign a three-year deal with the Greek second-tier club after catching Popovic's eye in Wellington's finals loss to Perth Glory.

Elliot made nine A-League appearances for Phoenix, who lose yet another player after confirming the departures of Liberato Cacace and Steven Taylor in recent weeks.

Wellington now have less than 11 senior players registered for next season, amid reports the club are in serious financial trouble and have received over $1 million in government bailouts.