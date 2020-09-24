If reports in Stuff and SportsAddict are correct that would mean Popovic has recruited Josh Brillante, Matt Jurman and now Elliot, a 21-year-old who can play in defence and midfield.

PLUS...

Wanderers, Socceroos defender set for Greece move

Western Sydney Wanderers A-League defender Matt Jurman is heading to Greece to join up with Tony Popovic at Xanthi FC, according to Greek reports.

PLUS...

A-League’s Victory make two European signings

Fallen A-League giants Melbourne Victory have teased their fans by announcing two new European signings but not revealing their names yet.

Elliot is set to sign a three-year deal with the Greek second-tier club after catching Popovic's eye in Wellington's finals loss to Perth Glory.

Elliot made nine A-League appearances for Phoenix, who lose yet another player after confirming the departures of Liberato Cacace and Steven Taylor in recent weeks.

Wellington now have less than 11 senior players registered for next season, amid reports the club are in serious financial trouble and have received over $1 million in government bailouts.

PLUS...

Sage says PFA irrelevant in bitter pay war

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage is confident he can secure new deals with his remaining contracted players without going through the PFA.

PLUS...

Official: Three A-League stars leave Perth Glory

Perth Glory have lost another three stars for the next A-League season, two of whom - Andrew Nabbout and Nathaniel Atkinson - never properly joined the club.

PLUS...

Official: City lose star A-League midfielder, re-sign three

Melbourne City have re-signed Florin Berenguer, Rostyn Griffiths and Nathaniel Atkinson while Josh Brillante leaves the club as last season's A-League finalists get the jump on off-season trading before their league opposition.

PLUS...

Chinese company agrees to buy A-League team Newcastle Jets

Chinese investment firm Sky Jade Capital have agreed in-principal to buy A-League Team Newcastle Jets from current owner Martin Lee, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

PLUS...

Tasmanian A-League bid closing in on ‘rectangular York stadium, financial backers’

Tasmanian football boss Ben Gordon says his A-League bid have interested financial backers and are currently securing funding for upgrading York Park to a rectangular stadium.

 

 