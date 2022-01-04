Oresti is well known at City, having joined the Melbourne club's Academy in 2017. Since his arrival, the 18-year old progressed from the U-15 ranks to the Senior NPL squad in 2019. For the last two season he has also trained alongside the A-League Men's senior team.

Luke Oresti signing

The midfielder has made his senior debut, playing in City's FFA Cup campaign this season.

The midfielder has made his debut for the senior team, appearing in City's FFA Cup Round of 32 match against Hume City last month. Oresti came on as a second half substitute, replacing Manuel Pucciarelli.

Speaking upon signing his agreement, Oresti said:

“Since joining the Club as a 14-year-old back in 2017, I have really enjoyed growing and developing on and off the pitch thanks to an amazing team of players, coaches and staff.

“I have come a long way in my development as a young player.

"Being part of such a great Club motivates me to work harder and harder every day.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity the Club has given me and I am excited about what the future holds.”

Melbourne City's director of football Michael Petrillo stated the club's excitement at seeing their young product continue with the senior squad:

“It has been great to see Luke progress through the Academy over the last few years.

"His commitment to improve with the help of the coaching and high-performance team has been fantastic.

“He is a talented attacking midfielder with an aggressive attacking mindset. He possesses good technical and athletic ability and has a strong work ethic off the ball.

“We look forward to his continued development and are pleased to have him commit to the Club for the next two years.”

Oresti's contract commences on July 1, 2022 of this year. This will keep the youngster with the A-League side until July 2024.

