Former A-League goalkeeper of the year Jamie Young has left Brisbane after seven seasons at the Roar.

The 35-year-old was first linked with an exit from the Roar in May before the club insisted Young was still part of their plans for the 2021-22 season.

A two-time club player of the year, Young has become a fan favourite at the Roar during his 144 appearances at the club since joining them in 2014.

Young's future is uncertain at this stage but he has been linked with a move to join former Roar boss John Aloisi at Western United.

"The time has now come to seek a new challenge," Young posted on Instagram.

"My journey shows that it's not where you start, it's where you finish.

"It's not what the score is at half-time but at full-time."

Young is the ninth departure from the Roar's playing squad this off-season, an exodus that includes English defender Macaulay Gillesphey and Japanese youngster Riku Danzaki, who has returned to J-League club Consadole Sapporo after his successful loan spell last season.

German midfielder Matti Steinmann and ex-Adelaide speedster Nikola Mileusnic are the only arrivals at the Roar so far.