Risky business in front of goal is paying off for in-form Brisbane striker Bradden Inman after stunners in back-to-back games breathed life into the Roar's season.

The Roar split the points against Newcastle thanks to a cracking Inman effort in a 1-1 draw last Saturday before the 28-year-old's first time strike sealed a 2-1 win over Western Sydney on New Year's Day.

They now have 12 points with three wins, three draws and five losses to sit ninth and a win clear of last-placed Newcastle in Robbie Fowler's first A-League season at the helm.

South Australian Inman, recruited back to Australia from England's League One by Fowler, said the coach could take plenty of credit for his recent deeds.

"I'm just trying to believe in my ability more, taking more risks, and it's paid off," he said.

"Working under the gaffer, he's been helping me with finishing sessions and it's been about just backing myself more really, in front of the goal."

Fowler wants to see more of it and Inman says the side had refocused to ensure their post-Christmas form didn't disappear while they wait for their next game - at home against Melbourne City on January 11.

"We get a bit of a rest (after back-to-back away games inside five days) but we're picking up points so you want the game to come as soon as possible," he said.

"We've been dominating but not getting results; now we've put that together we'd like to build on it."

Meanwhile goalkeeper Jamie Young capped his return to the starting side with a new two-year deal on Thursday.

The 34-year-old is confident his best years are ahead of him after winning back his spot from recruit Max Crocombe and playing the last five games.

"I'm not the sort of person that would ever sit back (and be happy with being second-choice)," he said.

"You have to have a thick skin; I came here (in 2014) as a number two on minimum wage and managed to ascend."