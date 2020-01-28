Previously on a scholarship deal, the incisive attacker's new deal will elevate him to senior status with the A-League's second-placed side.

Earning his senior debut against Wellington Phoenix in round four, Colakovski has made four appearances for City so far in 2019/20; his most recent appearance coming in his side’s 2-0 win over Newcastle Jets in round 15.

“We’re incredibly proud to have one of our Academy products sign an extended deal with our senior squad which is testament to the hard work from both Stefan and our Academy staff,” Melbourne City FC Director of Football Michael Petrillo said.

“Stefan has stepped up over the past twelve months, taking his opportunity with the senior side to establish himself as one of the exciting, young prospects coming through at the Club. We’re looking forward to see Stefan continue his development at Melbourne City.”

Though not exactly a shrinking violet, Colakovski – who is studying to become a primary school teacher – has had a long and arduous journey to senior football.

As a 17-year-old, the former Pascoe Vale prospect suffered a tear to his ACL in the final game of the 2017 NPL Victoria season, an injury that would put him on the shelf for almost 15 months.

He returned to action in the first round of the 2018/19 Y-League season, going to start three games, and went on to make 21 appearances for the Petr Kratky’s City youth side during the 2019 NPL Victoria campaign – scoring seven goals while being deployed in a variety of roles across the front third.

Regularly training with the first team during the 2019/20 pre-season, he received a scholarship contract after impressing the newly arrived Erick Mombaerts and his staff after initially missing out on the first go-around.