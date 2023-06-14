Socceroos coach Graham Arnold wants his young guns to earn transfers that will deliver senior minutes, rather than jumping at big-money, high-profile moves.

Talented left-back Jordan Bos has joined Belgian Pro League club Westerlo after a breakout season with Melbourne City while former teammate Aiden O'Neill has joined Standard Liege.

Marco Tilio also faces a decision on his next step after starring in the A-League Men while Garang Kuol struggled for minutes on loan at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership after his bumper move to the Premier League's Newcastle United.

"For me, it's one step at a time. Don't take that next step too high," Arnold told reporters ahead of the Socceroos' clash with Argentina in China.

"Because sometimes there's agents involved and agents involved like to put players (in clubs and) - they go too quickly up the ladder.

"It's more about the next step is making sure wherever they go, they're going to play.

"There's no use making a transfer going from the A-League, being a star in the A-League, playing for the junior national teams, and playing 20-25 games in Australia to going over to Europe and the level of the club potentially is too high, that they're not going to start and then if they don't start they sit on the bench for two or three years.

"That's the most important time of their careers. Money shouldn't be number one from the age of 18 to 26, 25. It should be about education, it should be about playing a lot of football.

"Most players earn their money between the ages of 26 and 32. That's when they get more rewarded for their form or performance or their qualities. It's not in the early 20s."

O'Neill follows the likes of Maty Ryan, Danny Vukovic and Trent Sainsbury to play in Belgium.

"Standard de Liege from Belgium is a fantastic club," Arnold, who had his own stint in Belgium as a player, said.

"It's a top-three club in Belgium and expectations and everything of the club is huge.

Belgium is like Holland. If anything, it's a little bit more physical than the Dutch league but it's a highly-respected league.

"The fact that Aiden will get to play 40-odd games a year is fantastic for him."