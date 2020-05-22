The A-League season has been on hold since mid-March.

Brisbane Roar keeper Young said it was "frustrating" a story in The Daily Telegraph that states players will be asked to take a huge salary hit while claiming FFA will keep most of the money from Fox Sports.

"It’s frustrating from the view of the players reading this article," Young posted on Instagram.

"This illustrates the difficulties the players have faced during the last 8 weeks. For @footballfedaus to make an offer of this amount after holding @foxfootballaus for 3 weeks makes it challenging for all to resume the competition.

"Importantly, there needs to be clarity relating to the calculation of $5.7 million which typically goes to players’ wages, in contrast we are to receive less than $2million.

"In summary, more needs to be done by all stakeholders to secure the short-term and longevity of our game. We owe it to the footballing supporters of Australia to get it right and resume our competition.

"As stakeholders of Australian football it is our obligation to secure the the short term and safeguard the longevity of our game in this country. This offer does not reflect this notion."

Young's post has many liked by man A-League players, including Scott Jamieson, Paul Izzo, Ruon Tongyik, Mitchell Duke, Jordan Murray, Max Crocombe, Jonathan Aspro and Liam Reddy.