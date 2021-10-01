The defender first started his journey with City as an Academy student in 2016. He went on to play two seasons in the A-League Youths before being promoted to the senior team last year. Bos has yet to make his A-League Men's debut.

Bos has played internationally for the Young Socceroos, having been part of the squad that qualified for the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship. The competition which was subsequently cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that he had also been part of the Joeys' 2018 AFC U16 Championship team which lost in the semi-final of the tournament to winners Japan.

Speaking of the signing of their former academy player to a senior contract, Melbourne City's director of football Michael Petrillo stated:

“Jordan has continued to develop his technical ability, his physical output and understanding of the City style of play.

“Just as importantly, he has shown the values and commitment to the culture we have created and that’s why we value him and look forward to fulfilling his potential over the coming seasons.

“Jordan committing to a further three years adds to the stability and continuity that has now become synonymous with our A-League Men squad recruitment and retention.”

Melbourne City clearly have confidence in the 18-year old, having signed him to along term contract. The deal will keep him with City until the end of the 2024-25 season. During his time with City's A-League Youth side he has most often been used as an outside back.

Bos becomes the sixth re-singing of the year alongside Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Floring Berenguer, Scott Jamieson and Anthony Lesiotis. Mathew Leckie, Jordon Hall and Manuel Pucciareli joined to City prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

City are currently defending Champions of the A-League. They are set to open their A-League Men's 2021-22 season on the 19th of November, 2021 against Brisbane Roar. The game is the first match of the new season.