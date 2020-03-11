The 19-year-old touted as a future A-League player is preparing for another season in Football Victoria’s NPL2 competition.

“Having a proper second division would be great,” insisted Noggler. “It would give a chance for many of the top NPL and old NSL clubs to come back to the national stage.

“It is also a chance to attract more people to the game by creating a more traditional or popular match-up.”

The Warriors are part of the AAFC - Association of Australian Football Clubs - formed in 2017 by NPL clubs across the country with the ultimate goal of bringing in a proper second tier competition behind the A-League.

The Warriors’ President is John Didulica, Chief Executive of Professional Footballers Association, which is part of a national steering committee, along with the AAFC, that was established by FFA to oversee the creation of a NSD.

After last week’s announcement that new FFA CEO James Johnson will soon be inviting clubs to bid for a spot in any new NSD, Noggler says NPL players like him who want to showcase their talents are getting excited.

“It’s important that a second division provides a chance for many younger players,” said Noggler. “An opportunity to show what they are capable of and a chance to develop into a professional footballer.

“As much as we love to see some international stars playing in Australia, I think people should also be intrigued and excited by the spark that our youth have to offer as they are the future of football in this country.”

Noggler, who trialled for Melbourne Victory’s youth team as a 15-year-old when he was a NPL junior at Bulleen Lions, believes that young footballers need to play regular senior football to help reach their potential, and a second division with a professional set up will provide this opportunity.

“I must admit, even though I didn’t quite make the Victory youth team, it was a positive experience for myself and a team mate who also trialled," he said

“When we got back to Bulleen, we got the chance to be involved in some practice midweek matches with the senior team against other senior opposition, not long after our Victory trials.

“The next season we were both involved in playing in a senior set up and haven’t looked back since.”

Noggler would also like any NSD to eventually have promotion and relegation, although current A-League club licences appear to ensure existing teams will remain in the top tier until at least 2034.

He added: “I think it is important to add promotion/relegation eventually, although I understand it won’t happen for a while yet.

"This at least creates more competition and gives something that clubs have to play for.”