WESTERN UNITED VS WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS

We'll start things off with the Battle for the West, which seemed like it was going to be a cracker after the Wanderers' hot start to the season but fizzled dramatically over the past few weeks.

Despite the fact that a win would have kept them right in contention, Western United's away contingent wasn't exactly fussed.

In fact, even Fox Sports' seemed a little bored (top right corner).

But those who did turn up, did it in style.

There were another two interesting talking points to come out of the contest, however. One, we now have an A-League referee with his own signature boots:

Two, not a single sub despite the increased bench sizes? Doesn't take a genius to speculate that all is not quite dandy in Wanderland at the moment.