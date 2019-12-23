WESTERN UNITED VS WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS

We'll start things off with the Battle for the West, which seemed like it was going to be a cracker after the Wanderers' hot start to the season but fizzled dramatically over the past few weeks.

Yeboah's shots on goal are going about as well as still being on your parents' Medicare card in your 30's #WSWvWUN #ALeague — The Ladies League (@LadiesALeague) December 20, 2019

Despite the fact that a win would have kept them right in contention, Western United's away contingent wasn't exactly fussed.

In fact, even Fox Sports' seemed a little bored (top right corner).

Tune into the big bash sokkah folks!

Fox don't really care anymore 😂#WSWvWUN #Aleague pic.twitter.com/oSEeJTDADy — Mark Silva (@mark_putta) December 20, 2019

But those who did turn up, did it in style.

$30,000 raised by the Wanderer fans / RBB. Take a bow seriously guys ! #WSWvWUN — Jakie M (@Jakie_1993) December 20, 2019

There were another two interesting talking points to come out of the contest, however. One, we now have an A-League referee with his own signature boots:

Two, not a single sub despite the increased bench sizes? Doesn't take a genius to speculate that all is not quite dandy in Wanderland at the moment.