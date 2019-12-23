Some wacky and weird results in Round 11, but what did you think? We recap all the best fan moments and opinions from another A-League weekend.
WESTERN UNITED VS WESTERN SYDNEY WANDERERS
We'll start things off with the Battle for the West, which seemed like it was going to be a cracker after the Wanderers' hot start to the season but fizzled dramatically over the past few weeks.
Yeboah's shots on goal are going about as well as still being on your parents' Medicare card in your 30's #WSWvWUN #ALeague— The Ladies League (@LadiesALeague) December 20, 2019
Despite the fact that a win would have kept them right in contention, Western United's away contingent wasn't exactly fussed.
The @wufcofficial away contingent/army/whatever. In good voice👍 #WSWvWUN pic.twitter.com/xXKVVV1Fty— 𝚋𝚘𝚢@𝚙𝚊𝚐𝚎:~$ (@boypage) December 20, 2019
In fact, even Fox Sports' seemed a little bored (top right corner).
Tune into the big bash sokkah folks!— Mark Silva (@mark_putta) December 20, 2019
Fox don't really care anymore 😂#WSWvWUN #Aleague pic.twitter.com/oSEeJTDADy
But those who did turn up, did it in style.
$30,000 raised by the Wanderer fans / RBB. Take a bow seriously guys ! #WSWvWUN— Jakie M (@Jakie_1993) December 20, 2019
There were another two interesting talking points to come out of the contest, however. One, we now have an A-League referee with his own signature boots:
Name on the boots, truly elite ref areas. #WSWvWUN pic.twitter.com/z5l4bmD56J— fitba (@fitba11) December 20, 2019
Two, not a single sub despite the increased bench sizes? Doesn't take a genius to speculate that all is not quite dandy in Wanderland at the moment.
I’m sorry... I really don’t understand how in the season where extended benches have been introduced, we manage to make NO subs during a game?? 🤔 #WSW #Wanderers #WSWvWUN— Laura (@hudsl22) December 20, 2019