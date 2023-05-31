A proven World Cup performer and still ever reliable at club level, Duke’s career has been a study in how conviction melded with a workaholic mentality can trump fancy flicks and showbizz tricks.

Now in the autumn of his career, Duke - once derided by critics as a symbol of the paucity of Australia’s attacking options - stubbornly stays relevant as the Socceroos prepare to embark on their 2026 World Cup qualification quest and January’s Asian Cup.

In common with Graham Arnold, the coach who plucked Duke from the international wilderness in 2019, the bustling, hustling striker was hugely under appreciated until last year’s World Cup, where both player and coach found a new acceptance and recognition.

Whilst Arnold rightfully looks at heralding in a new wave of attackers for the challenges ahead, Duke’s stick-ability shows no sign of wavering heading into June 15’s glamour re-union with Argentina - conquerors of Australia in the knock-out stage in Qatar.

By his own admission Duke - with nine goals in 25 appearances for Australia - has never been prolific. His qualities come in subtler shades.

“Everyone knows my style by now - I’ve never been hugely prolific apart from one season at Western Sydney Wanderers where I scored 14 in 26," he told FTBL.

“I guess you could call me a workhorse - a player who doesn’t shy away from the defensive stuff. I don’t care who scores so long as the team wins.

“I just want to win for club and country - and this year with the club it’s about promotion. I’m buzzing to still also be part of the national set up.

"I’m one of the senior players now but in the last camp in Australia for the Ecuador games Arnie told me: ‘It looks like you’re getting better (with age) mate. You don’t look like stopping anytime time soon. You're a big asset for us’. That gave me a lot of confidence.

“I feel he’s right in the sense that I bring something different from our other attacking options - maybe I bring a different sort of physicality, plus the workhorse side of my game and aerial ability. I’ve always been one to get down and dirty with the defensive work, which Arnie likes.”

Whilst not necessarily focusing on the next World Cup, Duke has the qualifiers and January’s Asian Cup on his bucket list.

“I’ll 100 per cent be putting my hand up for all that but I don’t expect any special favours,” he added. “My stats aren’t horrendous at club level and I’m sure Arnie is keeping tabs on that.

“First and foremost I’m a Socceroos supporter and I’d never want to stand in the way of any young ones doing better than me.

“Look at Nick D'Agostino for instance. If he’s playing every game and scoring goals I would never try and get in someone’s way if I feel they deserve to be ahead of me.

"It’s up to Arnie to make those decisions but I’m certainly pushing for the Asian Cup. I’d be pretty proud to look back and say I’ve played at a World Cup, an Asian Cup and an Olympics. That would be a great trifecta on my resume.

“Let’s say I’m back in the J1 next year and playing regularly, then there’s no reason why I couldn’t help the national team qualify for the next World Cup, and do it convincingly.”

Duke’s new Japanese team Machida Zelvia are six points clear atop the J2 League after 18 games, and he’s played his part - scoring twice and carving out four assists in 13 appearances.

“This is a crazy league and anything can happen - we still have 24 games or so left and we’re heading the right way,” added Duke.

“We know anybody can beat anybody at any time. It’s insane and you never know what your going to come up against.

“We seem to have a nice balance - strong defensively and everybody is doing their job offensively.”

Duke leads the line alongside Brazilian Erik, who has seven goals in 18 games, and was a J1 League title winner playing under Ange Postecoglou at Yokohama F. Marinos.

“We haven’t scored a bucket-load of goals but are being clinical in winning games by tight margins,” he said.

“We’ve had results against the top teams but it’s a matter of staying consistent. I’ve personally missed four games through injury and although I’ve had a goal contribution every other game.

"Being a striker, though. I want to be on the scoresheet a lot more than I am. Our playing style at the moment isn’t completely suited to that because we haven’t been putting in too many crosses. But we’re working on playing to our strengths more.

“Playing alongside Erik is great - big guy, little guy and we complement each other so well. He’s class. Very strong and technically great also. Everyone is saying we’re the top two strikers in this league, if not also being up there in terms of the J1.

“That’s a huge complement to both or us. Personally, in the games I’ve played in we’ve had 10 wins, two draws (and one loss).

“When I haven’t been in the team most of the stats, like aerial duels, ball recoveries and chances created are down about 15 per cent. So I like to think that’s me playing a decent part.”