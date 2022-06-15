The A-League side has confirmed that Dan Hall and Max Balard will remain on the Central Coast after having signed contract extensions, a week after Josh Nisbet likewise signed an extension. Two new signings have also joined Mariners this past week while seven players have left.

Central Coast Mariners Signings

Dan Hall, Max Balard and Josh Nisbet were all retained by Central Coast ahead of the next season.

The Mariners have also signed Thomas Aquilina from Western Sydney Wanderers and Michael Ruhs from Macarthur FC in the last week.

Seven players have left the A-League side following the conclusion of this past season.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

Central Coast have started to build ahead of this upcoming 2022-23 A-League season, signing a number of young players this past week and a half. They also announcing the departure of a handful of others.

Three of their players have been retained, with defender Dan Hall, midfielder Max Balard and midfielder Josh Nisbet signing one and two-year contract extensions with the side. The extensions will keep the three Mariners on the central coast until 2024.

The long term retainment of the trio will be a comfort for head coach Nick Montgomery. All three were integral members of his squad this past season and all three are under the age of 24.

“Both Dan and Max have gone to another level this season and I am excited to see them develop further over the next two years," said Montgomery upon their extension announcement.

“I know that they both can unlock new parts of their game and with more time here on the Coast, I’m sure they will be able to do that.

"Josh has been a great asset to our team this season and we can only see his value increasing in the coming years.

"Both myself and the rest of the coaching staff are relishing the chance to work with Josh again and nurture his ability even further," Montgomery added.

We are so keen to see more of this from Maxxy 💥



A midfielder on the rise and here to stay for another two years 😁#CCMFC // #WontBackDown pic.twitter.com/W20LrGuxpM — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) June 15, 2022

Montgomery also added two new young players to his club from A-League rivals.

21-year old Thomas Aquilina has departed Wanderers and joined Mariners. The defender had played the totality of his A-League career with Western Sydney, making 42 appearances for the senior side.

19-year old Michael Ruhs has signed with Central Coast from Macarthur FC, having spent the last two season with the club. The midfielder had joined the Bulls from NPL NSW side Sydney United and went on to play 29 times for the senior team.

“Identifying young players with potential is something that we pride ourselves on at the Mariners and when we looked at both Thomas and Michael, we could see that they fit our model," stated their new head coach.

“Thomas can bring a lot to our attack, and he is a player that can play on the right and the left, giving us a variety of options.

"Michael is a player that at 19, already possesses qualities of someone many years his senior.

“I look forward to working with both of them during pre-season and for them to hit the ground running.”

𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝘀 🟡🔵



Welcome to the Mariners, 𝙏𝙝𝙤𝙢𝙖𝙨 𝘼𝙦𝙪𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙖 & 𝙈𝙞𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙚𝙡 𝙍𝙪𝙝𝙨 🌴🏠🌴



Our new recruits are in, we want you too!



Win a Navy Membership: https://t.co/yiT2XRlRMx



Read More: https://t.co/hQYhuT9zAN#CCMFC // #WontBackDown — Central Coast Mariners (@CCMariners) June 9, 2022

Alongside the new signings, seven players have departed Mariners. Midfielders Nicolai Müller, Oliver Bozanic, Matt Hatch and Noah Smith and defender Ruon Tongyik were all released from the club.

Kye Rowles also departed, having signed with Scottish side Heart of Midlothian. His teammate Lewis Miller will also be following him to Scotland, having joined Hibernian.

âœï¸ Hearts have agreed the transfer of @Socceroos defender Kye Rowles from @CCMariners, subject to visa approval and international clearance.



âž¡ï¸ https://t.co/L1pJqFuVM5 pic.twitter.com/QPy5CuUk89 — Heart of Midlothian FC (@JamTarts) June 9, 2022

More news can be found using this link.