The memory of the most tumultuous A-League campaign in club history hasn't yet dissipated for Melbourne Victory's Leigh Broxham.

But that won't stop the veteran midfielder and his bold-as-ever club reaching for the stars this year.

Victory, who sacked coach Marco Kurz and crashed to their lowest-ever league position (10th) last term, are making no secret of their lofty ambitions ahead of their season opener against Brisbane Roar at AAMI Park on Saturday night.

Put simply, they want to win it all in Grant Brebner's first full season in charge.

"You've got to set the bar there," Broxham said.

"You see coaching changes and with the salary cap and how the squads come together and change so much each year, if you get it right you've got a chance of winning.

"There's not a lot of time now where people use the term 'rebuild'; you're right in with a shot each year to have a crack at the league and that's where everyone's mindset is."

Victory lured former English Premier League striker Rudy Gestede and defender Ryan Shotton to add firepower and class to the squad.

But Gestede will be on the bench against Brisbane as he builds his fitness and Shotton still has a week of quarantine to serve, while Victory will also be without Socceroos winger Robbie Kruse (knee).

Max Crocombe will start in goal after impressing Brebner during the Asian Champions League campaign and the coach will rely on Nick Ansell to marshall the defence in front of the former Roar gloveman.

Young guns Ben Folami, Jake Brimmer and Dylan Ryan will all get the chance to shine, with Englishmen Jacob Butterfield and Callum McManaman adding some experience.

Brisbane lost 1-0 at home to Melbourne City on Tuesday in a disappointing start to A-League life under Warren Moon.

Japanese youngster Riku Danzaki and Joey Champness impressed on their Brisbane debuts and will be important to the Roar's chances of opening their account for the season, as will ex-Socceroos striker Scott McDonald.

"They created a lot of chances against City and the result could've gone another way for them," Broxham said.

"There's a few things we've looked at and trained on, but we're confident we can get a result, especially at home."

Victory went into quarantine in early December on return from ACL duty in the Middle East and only arrived back in Melbourne to resume their A-League preparation last week.

"It hasn't been perfect but we've been training well and working on everything we wanted to," Broxham said.

"We've done everything we possibly can to be as ready as we can be."