Just before Postecoglou signed with Celtic FC, FTBL Analyst Adrian Deans was interviewed by Darren McCann from the Four Tims team to give Celtic fans a little insight into who was about to take the reins at their famous old club.

In the course of that interview, Adrian made a number of predictions which might have seemed a little outrageous to anyone unfamiliar with Ange, but just about any Australian football fan would have said the same.

Nearly a year later Adrian spoke again with Darren to gloat about all those predictions coming true.

The discussion ranged across Ange's impact at Celtic in such a short time, the career of Tom Rogic and how Ange will approach Phase 2 of his Celtic FC Project in Europe.

Essential listening for all Celtic fans and Ange watchers.

