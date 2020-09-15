Fitzroy Lions SC has been featured by the 2.86 million subscriber Nike Football channel in their new From The Grounds Up series, showcasing the club's sensational community work.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
The full list of 30 prospective second division clubs
Ex-Socceroo takes coaching reins in NPL
NPL club becomes first to entirely abolish junior fees
Latest News
A-League players reject clubs' CBA offer
15 Sep 2020
New Gear: Callaway Mack Daddy CB wedges
15 Sep 2020
So-called expert golf tips for this week
15 Sep 2020
Most Read
Socceroos' Ryan set for Premier League exit as Brighton chase replacement
12 Sep 2020
More departures show A-League can no longer compete financially with India
12 Sep 2020
Prolific Aussie striker snubs Celtic for A-League's Wanderers
12 Sep 2020
A-League clubs set to stand-down players as independence nears horror start
14 Sep 2020