Even if the FFA won't, our old mate JayFC has called this season over – which means it must be time for his annual bloopers reel...and this one is a classic. Enjoy...
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Fowler: I could have struggled and never worked again
Glory looking forward to AL resuming: Sage
How to save the A-League: Boutique grounds and pro/rel
Latest News
Here we go! A-League prepares for August return: clubs
4 May 2020
WATCH: Five of the best McIlroy moments
4 May 2020
WATCH: A-League Bloopers 2019/20
4 May 2020