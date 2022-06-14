It was a thrilling end to a long match and a long qualification campaign for the Socceroos. Watch the highlights of the Australia's inter-continental play-off win against Peru.

Socceroos World Cup Qualification

Australia needed to beat Peru in the inter-continental play-off to qualify for the World Cup.

The match went down to sudden-death penalties, after 120 minutes of goalless play.

Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's save secured the win for the Socceroos.

Our @Socceroos celebrating their fifth straight World Cup appearance in style 🙌 #AUSvPER pic.twitter.com/8cTIqPwtrX — 10 Football (@10FootballAU) June 13, 2022

