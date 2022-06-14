It was a thrilling end to a long match and a long qualification campaign for the Socceroos.  Watch the highlights of the Australia's inter-continental play-off win against Peru. 

Socceroos World Cup Qualification

  • Australia needed to beat Peru in the inter-continental play-off to qualify for the World Cup.
  • The match went down to sudden-death penalties, after 120 minutes of goalless play.
  • Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's save secured the win for the Socceroos.

Socceroos shootout heroes on way to World Cup

In their last chance to secure qualification for this year's World Cup, the Socceroos secured a place in Qatar.

