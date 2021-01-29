Scott Jamieson's modelling days come back to haunt him in the latest battle of brains and banter in the new Game of Two Halves, hosted by Simon Hill.
He's joined by Sydney FC's Ally Green on the Jamo Tarts to take on PFA co-boss Beau Busch and Matilda Melissa Barbieri on the Bubsy Babes in the fun football news quiz show.
Don't miss it!
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Wanderers take youth program to the next level
Glory set for Victoria trip in A-League
Sydney derby double header - Three things we learned
Latest News
Watch! Mascot madness and Jamo's modelling past...
29 Jan 2021
Watch: Connor O'Leary KO the Lip!
29 Jan 2021
Watch! Ally Green joins A Game Of Two Halves!
29 Jan 2021