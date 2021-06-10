Watch Ange Postecoglou's first interview as Celtic coach right here.
Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou confirmed as Celtic coach
'Excellent' Postecoglou calls Celtic job 'one of the greatest honours in football'
Report: Muscat not set to join Postecoglou at Celtic
Latest News
Ange Postecoglou confirmed as Celtic coach
10 Jun 2021
Watch: Postecoglou's first interview as Celtic coach
10 Jun 2021
'Excellent' Postecoglou calls Celtic job 'one of the greatest honours in football'
10 Jun 2021