Socceroos Head Coach Graham Arnold and defender Jason Davidson spoke to the media ahead of Australia's FIFA World Cup Play-off against Peru.
The Socceroos take on Peru in their final chance to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
SOCCEROOS WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION
- The Socceroos must beat Peru this Monday to make it to 2022 Qatar.
- A win would ensure their fifth-straight appearance World Cup appearance.
- The Roos can expect a large Peruvian fan base present during their crucial match.
Next up: Peru— Socceroos (@Socceroos) June 7, 2022
🇦🇺 v 🇵🇪
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, Qatar
14.6.22, 4am AEST
📺: @10FootballAU, 10 Play, @ParamountPlusAU#AllForTheSocceroos pic.twitter.com/9RmtQpMD8S
