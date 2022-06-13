The Socceroos take on Peru in their final chance to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

SOCCEROOS WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION

  • The Socceroos must beat Peru this Monday to make it to 2022 Qatar.
  • A win would ensure their fifth-straight appearance World Cup appearance.
  • The Roos can expect a large Peruvian fan base present during their crucial match.

