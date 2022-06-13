The Socceroos take on Peru in their final chance to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

SOCCEROOS WORLD CUP QUALIFICATION

The Socceroos must beat Peru this Monday to make it to 2022 Qatar.

A win would ensure their fifth-straight appearance World Cup appearance.

The Roos can expect a large Peruvian fan base present during their crucial match.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

[581233]

[581214]

More news can be found using this link.