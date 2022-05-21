The Australian international has yet to announce which club he will head too after his departure from Parkhead, stating after his final Celtic FC match that he was in no rush to decide on this future.

TOM ROGIC CELTIC DEPARTURE

Tom Rogic bid farewell to Celtic FC on Saturday.

The Socceroo joined the Scottish club in 2013.

Rogic has not indicated where he is heading next.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

The 29-year old did indicate that it was "unlikely" that he would be returning to play domestically in Australia, meaning an A-League return is not expected anytime soon.

"I am ready for a new challenge and a change of scene is something that would motivate me," Rogic told Channel 10.

"I think I'll sit down with my agent in the coming weeks and discuss our options."

Former Socceroo and Celtic FC did have advice to give his fellow countryman. Speaking to tabRadio, the Gold Coast Knight head coach specified that Europe should remain Rogic's current target.

"Tom Rogic has been phenomenal. It's a phenomenal achievement what he has done at that football club.

"He pips me all day long as the most iconic Australian to play for Celtic, without a question. You cannot doubt his credentials and the success that he had at that football club.

"I wish him all the very best and I hope he is still in European football, and for him to keep doing well for the Socceroos."

Fans can next expect to see the former Hoops player in the Socceroos' continuing World Cup qualification campaign next mont.

More news can be found using this link.