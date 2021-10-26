The 23 year old Scottish-born Australian joined his current club Stoke City in 2016 from Dundee United for £200,000. He made his senior debut for the then-Premier League side in a League Cup match in 2017.

Harry Souttar Transfer Prospects

Socceroo currently contracted to Championship side Stoke City until June 2025.

Four Premier League clubs monitoring the defender for the January transfer window.

Stoke City have put a £20 million dollar price tag on the young defender.

After loans from Stoke City to Scottish Premiership and English League One sides Fleetwood Town, Souttar established himself in Stoke City's Championship side last season. Football Insider now reports that several Premier League clubs are vying for the 6 foot 5 defender.

According to the publication, Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspurs are all keen to get the Socceroos' services. Tottenham is said to be particularly interested, with manager Nuno Espirito Santo having followed Souttar since he was managing at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Scottish Sun also reports that Brighton and Hove Albion is likewise monitoring Souttar. The Sun also states that Stoke City have put a £20 million dollar price tag on the young player, £3 million of which would go to his previous club Dundee United in the event of a sale.

Whether such a sale would be accepted by Stoke City though is unknown. The Sun quotes Head Coach Michael O'Neill as saying the following about Souttar:

“Harry has had a very strong start to the season. He’s playing senior international football and has established himself in the Australia national team.

"That will obviously generate interest. I think that’s a positive for us as a club. We’re in a strong position.

“We signed these young players on long-term contracts and the idea is they’d become prominent players here and hopefully help us get back to the Premier League.

“They are young players and all have ambitions to play right at the top level of the game.”

Souttar signed a long-term contract with Stoke City last February which runs until June 2025. So far this season he has been integral to the Potters campaign, starting in all but one of their 14 Championship matches.

Stoke City's full schedule can be found using this link.