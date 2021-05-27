Rich-Baghuelou starred at centreback as Palace kept a cleansheet in the playoff final against Sunderland's U/23 side that finished 0-0.

The South Londoners then triumphed in a penalty shootout 5-3. 

The 196 centimetre tall, 21-year-old Australian defender grew up on the Gold Coast and moved to England with non-league sides before earning a move to Palace in 2020.

His team will now play in the top division of England's Professional Development League next season, called the Premier League 2, which is for players under 23 years old.

Palace fans were adamant that the Aussie was man of the match.

