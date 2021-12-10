The allocation process for AFC Champions League and AFC Cup positions were based and distributed on each nation's AFC Club Competitions Rankings for 2021.

Australia's AFC Champions League and AFC Cup Allocation

The allocation process is based on the 2021 AFC Club Competitions Ranking.

Australia is ranked 23rd with 17.277 total points for 2021.

This rank gives the A-League a single slot in the AFC Champions League and two in the AFC Cup in 2023.

Australia was ranked 23rd overall out of the 47 Asian nations in the AFC with a total points of 17.277 for 2021. When placed in the AFC Champions League East Region, Australia was the tenth ranked nation.

This tenth ranked position means the A-League receives just one direct entry spot for the AFC Champions League group stage in 2023 with no slots through qualification play-offs. This is a reduction of two possible slots from the current number allocated Australian teams in next year's competition.

While it hast lost Champions League places, Australia were also allocated two AFC Cup direct group stage positions through their third placed rank in the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone for 2023. A-League teams have never participated in the AFC Cup, the second-tier of AFC club competition, since Australia started competing in AFC Club Competitions in 2007.

A-League teams competed in last year's Champions League, with Melbourne Victory making it to the knockout-round. Australia withdrew from this year's competition. It has three positions in next's years AFC Champions League, determined by last season's A-League results.

Melbourne City have qualified directly for the 2022 AFC Champions League group stage. Sydney FC can qualify through a qualifying play-off while Central Coast Mariners have a possible qualification position.

With the announced change, this year's top A-League Men's team will have automatic qualification to the 2023 AFC Champions League group stage. The second and third placed teams will qualify for the 2023 AFC Cup.

Only Wellington Phoenix cannot qualify for either competition as the club is located in the Oceania Football Confederation. Should Phoenix finish in the top three, then the fourth place team qualifies for the AFC Cup.

To date, Western Sydney Wanderers are the only A-League team to have won the AFC Champions League, bringing home the cup in 2014. Adelaide United were runners-up in 2008.

