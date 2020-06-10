The Canberra for A-League bid is persistent if nothing else.

First mooted 12 years ago, the bid has been regularly brushed aside for other expansion clubs.

After missing out between 2008 and 2012, the bid’s most recent campaign ended in failure in late 2018 with Macarthur and Western United being admitted into the A-League.

Canberra is hoping it’ll be third time lucky whenever that opportunity arises, with the city's A-league bid remaining ready to go according to local reports.

For many, it remains a mystery why Canberra isn't already in the A-League.

But the fact the bid remains intact and upbeat is welcome news for former Canberra Cosmos player and ex Socceroo skipper Paul Wade.

“I know things are a bit up in the air with the A-League right now, but when you think of expansion, it makes sense for Canberra. It really does,” Wade tells FTBL.

“They’re in the W-League and have been successful with a decent fanbase, so it’s logical they are also put in the A-League and the clubs plan to join together for one powerful club for women and men.

“This is the nation’s capital after all.

“The five NSW A-League teams could save on air travel getting there and you can fly internationally from there for Champions League games,” he said.

What’s more, Wade believes Canberra club has the potential to be a hub for the best young Australian talent that is currently needing opportunities to play in the A-League.

Socceroo and Celtic star Tom Rogic is a good example. George Timotheou is another.

Canberra hosted A-League football in 2017 with the Reds and Mariners facing each other

Both came through the Canberra system, as did many more.

Rejected by A-League clubs and playing in the second-tier NPL, powerfully built Canberran defender Timotheou made his debut for Bundesliga powerhouse Schalke aged just 19 in 2019.