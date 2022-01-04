Adelaide United captain Stefan Mauk is said to be on his way out of the A-League club in order to take up a playing opportunity in Japan reports Adelaide's InDaily.

Ben Halloran departed the club this past weekend, heading to the K-League.

It is now reported that Adelaide United captain Stefan Mauk could also be leaving.

Japan is reported to be Mauk's destination.

The local paper goes on to state that Adelaide United offered their captain "one of the most lucrative contracts in the club’s history," but that the Japanese offer reportedly exceeds the A-League amount.

Mauk's contract with the Reds expires at the end of the 2021-22 season and InDaily reports that the Reds agreed to Mauk's departure in order to capitalize on a possible transfer fee to be received for the midfielder. There was no specification as to which league or club in Japan Mauk could be heading to.

Any move to the J-League would be dependent on visa approval. Fellow Australians Michell Langerak and Adam Taggart played in the J1 League this past season while Mitchell Duke played in the J2 League.

Should the move come to fruition, it would be Mauk's second venture abroad, having played for Dutch Eredivisie side NEC Nijmegen in 2016-17. It would also mark his second departure from the Reds, the club having also sold him as well when he first went over seas.

Mauk's move would also be the second big player departure from Adelaide United this week. Former Socceroos winger Ben Halloran was announced to be leaving the A-League club this past weekend, heading to K-League 1 champions FC Seoul.

According to InDaily neither Adelaide United or Mauk's agents replied to questions for comment. Whether the midfielder is available for the Reds' mid-week FFA Cup against Melbourne Victory on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 could clarify whether this move will be realized soon.

Adelaide United announced on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 that head coach Carl Veart and two more unidentified players had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be unavailable for the game. The club's assistant coach Ross Aloisi will assume the role of interim head coach for that FFA Cup game.

That Quarter-Final game will be held at United's Coopers Stadium at 7:45pm AEDT and will be broadcast on 10 Play. Adelaide United have won the two previously held FFA Cups, with their unprecedented winning streak in the competition dating back to November 2017. The FFA Cup was not held in 2020 due to COVID-19.

