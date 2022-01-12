Wanderers confirmed today that Rhys Williams had ruptured his hamstring tendon. The injury occurred last weekend, when the Western Sydney captain was playing in his club's A-League Men's match against Melbourne City.

The injury could rule him out for the remainder of the 2021-22 A-League Men's season.

While a common athletic injury, hamstring tendon recovery times can vary significantly depending on the severity of injury. A rupture of this type normally takes a minimum of three months recovery time, with rehabilitation vital due to the chance of re-injury upon return to play.

Should Williams be able to complete his recover in this time, he could be available for the final rounds of play.

Speaking after the match, when Williams was stretchered off in the 78th minute after having clutched his leg, Wanderers assistant coach Labinot Haliti stated:

"He's a great leader, we wish him a speedy recovery.

"It didn't look good but I'm sure the medical staff will look after it and we'll get more of an update as we go along."

His club have likewise stated that they will support their captain hoping that he returns to play "soon."

Wanderers were able to leave Melbourne with a point last weekend, in an end to end match that finished in a 3-3 draw. The club have had a difficult start to their season and currently sit eight in the A-League Men.

They are not set to play this upcoming weekend after their league match against Melbourne Victory was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within Victory's squad. They are next play on January 19, 2022 away at Adelaide United.

