All White Storm Roux has returned to Central Coast Mariners after spending three years with the Melbourne Victory.

The South African born, New Zealand and Australian raised defender started his A-League Mens career with Perth Glory, making one appearance in purple against Brisbane Roar in 2013. Roux then make an A-League swap moving across the country to Central Coast Mariners.

From 2013 to 2018 he made 115 appearances in all competitions for the Mariners. He then moved to Melbourne Victory where he made a further 72 appearances. In total, the 28 year old has played over 14000 minutes of A-League football.

Mariners Head Coach Nick Montgomery spoke of Roux's return to the club where he made his break through:

“The Mariners provided Storm with his football breakthrough and since then, has developed into a great attacking full-back before moving onto Melbourne Victory.

“I think bringing Storm back to the Coast will add competition for places, plus his experience and good character will be a great example to our younger players.

“At 29 (in January), he is at a good age to continue his development and improve areas of his game, giving him the licence to be a key player for us once more”

Roux spoke of the excitement of returning to his former club:

“I am very happy to return to the Mariners where I started my career and spent so much of my time.

“This club means a lot to my family and I and I’m excited to be a part of Monty’s [Nick Montgomery] squad and build on what was achieved last season”

Internationally Roux has represented New Zealand, most recently playing for the nation in 2019. He was not called into camp for the upcoming All Whites Curaçao and Bahrain friendlies due to the exclusion of players currently in Australia and New Zealand who are currently faced with travel restrictions.

Roux is expected to join the Mariners ahead of their opening weekend A-League Men's game. With this signing Central Coast are added an experienced full-back to their line, who as a veteran can help with depth and lead in a young squad.

He is the eleventh signing of the year for Central Coast with Nicolai Müller, Noah Smith, Cy Goddard, Bèni Nkololo, Dan Hall, Matt Simon, Mark Birighitti, Key Rowles, Marco Urena and Run Tongyik committing or re-committing to the Mariners for at least the upcoming season.