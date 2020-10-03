Victory and Sydney are both trying to bring the striker in for January, according to Costa Rican outlet Mayor Salano, which also notes South Korean and Japanese teams have enquired about Hernandez.

The large, powerful striker - he stands at 1.92 metres tall and is quick - has risen to prominence over the past three seasons at Costa Rican club Cartagines, where he's scored a whopping 43 goals in 74 matches.

The 33-year-old is also a 23-cap Cuban international with eight goals, but accumulated all of those caps in just three years and has been troubled by bureaucratic and coaching issues throughout his career.

Victory have consulted with former Costa Rican legend Carlos Hernandez in bringing Marcel to the club, but legal issues surrounding Marcel may end up blocking potential interest, with the player currently involved in a stoush at the Court of Justice.

This hasn't effected his on-field performances though, he's currently on fire in the Costa Rican championship and has six goals in his last four games.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has lavished praise on Massimo Luongo, describing the Aussie as "a quiet leader" who has been "excellent" for his club.

The Western Sydney Wanderers have answered the call from football fans to make A-League games more affordable and accessible. For 2019/20, the Wanderers have released memberships to a designated "Family Zone" at BankWest Stadium that will give fans more bang for their buck. 

In a stunning about-face, FFA's XI Principles document has defended the cost of grassroots football fees in Australia despite criticism from the Principles' own ex-Socceroo panel that fees are "ridiculous".

Macarthur Bulls have brought another two talented Australians to the club, signing fringe Socceroos centreback Aleksandar Susnjar and Melbourne City starlet Moudi Najjar according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

There was continental joy for two Australian stars in Europe and Asia this week, although the same could not be said for Nikita Rukavytsya, despite the Socceroo striker extending his impressive goalscoring record.