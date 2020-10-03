Victory and Sydney are both trying to bring the striker in for January, according to Costa Rican outlet Mayor Salano, which also notes South Korean and Japanese teams have enquired about Hernandez.

The large, powerful striker - he stands at 1.92 metres tall and is quick - has risen to prominence over the past three seasons at Costa Rican club Cartagines, where he's scored a whopping 43 goals in 74 matches.

The 33-year-old is also a 23-cap Cuban international with eight goals, but accumulated all of those caps in just three years and has been troubled by bureaucratic and coaching issues throughout his career.

Victory have consulted with former Costa Rican legend Carlos Hernandez in bringing Marcel to the club, but legal issues surrounding Marcel may end up blocking potential interest, with the player currently involved in a stoush at the Court of Justice.

This hasn't effected his on-field performances though, he's currently on fire in the Costa Rican championship and has six goals in his last four games.