The A-League Men continues this week with nine matches scheduled over the next six days.
All A-League Men's teams are scheduled to play over the next six days, with several mid-week matches on the books. A number of teams are scheduled to play twice over that period in the Australian Professional League's attempt to catch up on previously postponed fixtures. The full schedule is listed below.
A-LEAGUE MEN'S FEBRUARY 8-13 SCHEDULE
- All twelve teams will play over the next six days, several playing twice in that period.
- Nine fixtures are currently scheduled including three mid-week matches.
- Entering this week's play Wester United are atop the ladder with Perth Glory in twelfth place.
More A-League news can be found on FTBL.
The Australian Professional League's February Football Frenzy continues this week. In total the the APL has 36 men's matches scheduled over 28 days in February, including nine games this week.
All teams will feature in the upcoming six days of play, with Perth Glory returning to play this Sunday. The intensity of fixtures means that several teams will be playing three games in a 9-10 day period including Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur Bulls.
Entering this intense week of football Western United are first in the A-League with Perth Glory last. Due to the variation in games played per team, ranging from 7 to 11 matches, a clear measure of the ladder will not be made apparent until some catching up between clubs occurs.
Jets' Beka Mikeltadze, Adelaide's Craig Goodwin and City's Jamie Maclaren lead in the goal scoring, with five this season apiece. Melbourne Victory's Marco Rojas has the most assists, having provided five in 2021-22.
The ladder entering this week's play is as follows. The full schedule is listed below.
This is getting 𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙮 interesting 👀— Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) February 6, 2022
As we head into week two of our 'February Football Frenzy', the battle for the top six is 𝙬𝙞𝙙𝙚 open 🔥
With nine fixtures in the next seven days, where will your team be sitting on Sunday night? 🤔#WeAreALeagues @IsuzuUTE pic.twitter.com/sBJtyjByJi
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022
Newcastle Jets versus Melbourne City
Time: 20:05 AEDT
Stadium: McDonald Jones Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022
Wellington Phoenix verus Melbourne Victory
Time: 19:05 AEDT
Stadium: WIN Stadium (behind closed doors)
Broadcast: Paramount+
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022
Central Coast Mariners versus Macarthur FC
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Stadium: Central Coast Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022
Western Sydney Wanderers versus Melbourne City
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Stadium: CommBank Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount +
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022
Wellington Phoenix versus Adelaide United
Time: 16:50 AEDT
Stadium: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
Sydney FC versus Western United
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Stadium: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play
Melbourne Victory versus Newcastle Jets
Time: 19:45 AEDT
Stadium: AAMI Park
Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022
Central Coast Mariners versus Perth Glory
Time: 17:45 AEDT
Stadium: Central Coast Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
Brisbane Roar versus Macarthur FC
Time: 18:45 AEDT
Stadium: Moreton Daily Stadium
Broadcast: Paramount+
The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.