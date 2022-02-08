A-League Men's February 8-13 schedule

A-League Men's February 8-13 schedule

By
By

The A-League Men continues this week with nine matches scheduled over the next six days.

All A-League Men's teams are scheduled to play over the next six days, with several mid-week matches on the books. A number of teams are scheduled to play twice over that period in the Australian Professional League's attempt to catch up on previously postponed fixtures.  The full schedule is listed below.

A-LEAGUE MEN'S FEBRUARY 8-13 SCHEDULE

  • All twelve teams will play over the next six days, several playing twice in that period.
  • Nine fixtures are currently scheduled including three mid-week matches.
  • Entering this week's play Wester United are atop the ladder with Perth Glory in twelfth place.

More A-League news can be found on FTBL.

The Australian Professional League's February Football Frenzy continues this week.  In total the the APL has 36 men's matches scheduled over 28 days in February, including nine games this week.

All teams will feature in the upcoming six days of play, with Perth Glory returning to play this Sunday.  The intensity of fixtures means that several teams will be playing three games in a 9-10 day period including Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur Bulls.

Entering this intense week of football Western United are first in the A-League with Perth Glory last.  Due to the variation in games played per team, ranging from 7 to 11 matches, a clear measure of the ladder will not be made apparent until some catching up between clubs occurs.

Jets' Beka Mikeltadze, Adelaide's Craig Goodwin and City's Jamie Maclaren lead in the goal scoring, with five this season apiece.  Melbourne Victory's Marco Rojas has the most assists, having provided five in 2021-22.

The ladder entering this week's play is as follows.  The full schedule is listed below.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022

Newcastle Jets versus Melbourne City

Time: 20:05 AEDT

Stadium: McDonald Jones Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022

Wellington Phoenix verus Melbourne Victory

Time: 19:05 AEDT

Stadium: WIN Stadium (behind closed doors)

Broadcast: Paramount+

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022

Central Coast Mariners versus Macarthur FC

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Central Coast Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Melbourne City

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: CommBank Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount +

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022

Wellington Phoenix versus Adelaide United

Time: 16:50 AEDT

Stadium: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Sydney FC versus Western United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play

Melbourne Victory versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022

Central Coast Mariners versus Perth Glory

Time: 17:45 AEDT

Stadium: Central Coast Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Brisbane Roar versus Macarthur FC

Time: 18:45 AEDT

Stadium: Moreton Daily Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

PLUS...

Jets' A-League Men's fixture change frustrates Papas

Arthur Papas had taken aim at the Australian Professional Leagues over Newcastle's abrupt change of A-League Men scheduling.

PLUS...

FFA Cup champs Victory primed for A-League return

Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic says his side are ready to continue their form from their FFA Cup win into the rest of the A-League Men season.
 

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.

SHARE

Copyright ©FTBL All rights reserved.
Tags:  
a-leaguea-league menfootball

SHARE

Related Articles

Jets' A-League Men's fixture change frustrates Papas

Jets' A-League Men's fixture change frustrates Papas
Sotirio show surges Phoenix up A-League Men ladder

Sotirio show surges Phoenix up A-League Men ladder
Updated: February 1-7 A-League Men's Schedule: Daily games

Updated: February 1-7 A-League Men's Schedule: Daily games

Latest News

A-League match to be played behind closed doors

A-League match to be played behind closed doors

8 Feb 2022
Cannonball Festival Day 1 - Unofficial Practice

Cannonball Festival Day 1 - Unofficial Practice

8 Feb 2022
Glory hoping against triple jab mandate

Glory hoping against triple jab mandate

8 Feb 2022

Most Read

English club poised to hand A-League coach golden opportunity

English club poised to hand A-League coach golden opportunity

2 Feb 2022
'There'll be more trophies': Celtic FC's new Aussie addition tips Postecoglou success streak

'There'll be more trophies': Celtic FC's new Aussie addition tips Postecoglou success streak

1 Feb 2022
Roy Keane overtakes A-League coach in race for Sunderland job

Roy Keane overtakes A-League coach in race for Sunderland job

4 Feb 2022
Former A-League All Whites starlet joins Serie A team

Former A-League All Whites starlet joins Serie A team

1 Feb 2022