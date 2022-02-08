All A-League Men's teams are scheduled to play over the next six days, with several mid-week matches on the books. A number of teams are scheduled to play twice over that period in the Australian Professional League's attempt to catch up on previously postponed fixtures. The full schedule is listed below.

A-LEAGUE MEN'S FEBRUARY 8-13 SCHEDULE

All twelve teams will play over the next six days, several playing twice in that period.

Nine fixtures are currently scheduled including three mid-week matches.

Entering this week's play Wester United are atop the ladder with Perth Glory in twelfth place.

The Australian Professional League's February Football Frenzy continues this week. In total the the APL has 36 men's matches scheduled over 28 days in February, including nine games this week.

All teams will feature in the upcoming six days of play, with Perth Glory returning to play this Sunday. The intensity of fixtures means that several teams will be playing three games in a 9-10 day period including Melbourne Victory, Wellington Phoenix, Central Coast Mariners and Macarthur Bulls.

Entering this intense week of football Western United are first in the A-League with Perth Glory last. Due to the variation in games played per team, ranging from 7 to 11 matches, a clear measure of the ladder will not be made apparent until some catching up between clubs occurs.

Jets' Beka Mikeltadze, Adelaide's Craig Goodwin and City's Jamie Maclaren lead in the goal scoring, with five this season apiece. Melbourne Victory's Marco Rojas has the most assists, having provided five in 2021-22.

The ladder entering this week's play is as follows. The full schedule is listed below.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, 2022

Newcastle Jets versus Melbourne City

Time: 20:05 AEDT

Stadium: McDonald Jones Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 9, 2022

Wellington Phoenix verus Melbourne Victory

Time: 19:05 AEDT

Stadium: WIN Stadium (behind closed doors)

Broadcast: Paramount+

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 10, 2022

Central Coast Mariners versus Macarthur FC

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Central Coast Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2022

Western Sydney Wanderers versus Melbourne City

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: CommBank Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount +

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12, 2022

Wellington Phoenix versus Adelaide United

Time: 16:50 AEDT

Stadium: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Sydney FC versus Western United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play

Melbourne Victory versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Stadium: AAMI Park

Broadcast: Paramount+, 10 Bold and 10 Play

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13, 2022

Central Coast Mariners versus Perth Glory

Time: 17:45 AEDT

Stadium: Central Coast Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

Brisbane Roar versus Macarthur FC

Time: 18:45 AEDT

Stadium: Moreton Daily Stadium

Broadcast: Paramount+

The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.