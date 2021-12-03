As has occurred in the first two rounds, there will be one match on Friday, three scheduled for Saturday and the remaining two on Sunday.

A-League Men Round Three

Melbourne Victory enter the round atop the ladder with two victories.

Brisbane Roar enter bottom of the ladder searching for their first points.

Two of the weekend's matches are double headers with the A-League Women.

All matches are available on Paramount+.

Six points separate first placed Victory and the last placed Roar entering Round 3. Victory is the only team to have won their first two games while Roar is the only team to have lost their first two games.

Sydney FC enter the round as the only A-League Men's team to have yet to score a goal this season. Melbourne Victory is the only team to have yet to concede a goal with Ivan Kelava leading in clean sheets.

Victory are also tied with Melbourne City for goals scored, each team having put four in. Wellington Phoenix's Gary Hopper and Macarthur's Lachlan Rose lead the scoring, each having scored two goals. Thirteen other players have scored in the first two rounds. Marco Rojas leads in assists having provided two this season.

🎵"Melbourne boys are still number one" 🎵



How good was the second round of the @IsuzuUTE A-League!



Wooden spooners @gomvfc are back on top.



Drop an emoji on how you feel about your clubs position. #WeAreALeagues pic.twitter.com/akOkfXaLwb — Isuzu UTE A-League (@aleaguemen) November 28, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021

Wellington Phoenix versus Western Sydney Wanderers

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: WIN Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Note: This is the second match of a double header with the clubs A-League Women's sides. Their Round One game kicks off at 17:05 AEDT.

Saturday, December 4, 2021

Brisbane Roar versus Adelaide United

Time: 17:05 AEDT

Where: Moreton Daily Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Sydney FC versus Newcastle Jets

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: Nestrata Jubilee Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+, 10 and 10Play

Note: This is the second match of a double header with the clubs A-League Women's sides. Their Round One game kicks off at 17:05 AEDT.

Melbourne City versus Western United

Time: 19:45 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+

Sunday, December 5, 2021

Macarthur FC versus Central Coast Mariners

Time: 16:05 AEDT

Where: Bluebet Stadium

How to watch: Paramount+

Melbourne Victory versus Perth Glory

Time: 18:45 AEDT

Where: AAMI Park

How to watch: Paramount+

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.