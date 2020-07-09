FFA confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald that the exemption had been granted, allowing Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United to cross the state border.

The teams have the all-clear to fly to Sydney assuming all players and staff return negative COVID19 tests.

Before the A-League season can resume all players and staff will have to undergo the mandatory 14 days of self-isolation. However, the exemption does allow the teams to train during that time.

This brings one stage of a very embarrassing saga for the A-League to an end, which saw the three Melbourne clubs attempt a last-minute dash across the border only to be prevented, while AFL clubs had reportedly flown out days prior.

The fallout may still claim scalps however, with A-League boss Greg O'Rourke already admitting he may face the sack over the calamitous past few days.

FFA CEO James Johnson was reportedly behind the quick granting of the exemptions, stepping in - despite the federation's growing distance from the competition - to talk with NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian and health minister Brad Hazzard directly.