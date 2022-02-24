Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon is disappointed not to be playing but believes A-League Men's officials have made the right call by postponing Friday's game against Melbourne Victory due to forecast severe weather.

Confirmation the match at Moreton Daily Stadium would be called off was announced on Thursday morning, more than 24 hours before kick-off as heavy rain lashed Queensland's south-east.

Over 28mm of rain fell overnight in Redcliffe with heavier falls predicted over the next 48 hours, with some forecasts estimating another 300mm of rain could fall across the south-east.

"We can learn from experience last year with the volume of rain," Moon said.

"We played a game last year that we probably shouldn't have.

"We know more rain is expected than last year's so I think it's a smart thing to do.

"Disappointed, obviously, it's another home game we can't play but I think in the end the right decision was made."

The Roar won't have to wait long to face Victory however, with a rescheduled game that was postponed in January due to COVID-19 to be played at AAMI Park on Monday.

"We were going to play the same opposition, so we'll have our plan set in place regardless," Moon said.

"It just means you have a few more days to prepare now for that game."

Brisbane are last on the ladder after 12 matches following a 2-0 loss to Perth in Tasmania last Sunday while Victory sit sixth following a 1-0 win over Central Coast.

