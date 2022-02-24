Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon says officials have made a "smart" decision by postponing Friday's A-League clash with Melbourne Victory due to forecast severe weather.
Brisbane Roar coach Warren Moon is disappointed not to be playing but believes A-League Men's officials have made the right call by postponing Friday's game against Melbourne Victory due to forecast severe weather.
Roar - Victory postponement
- Friday night's A-League clash between Brisbane Roar and Melbourne Victory has been delayed.
- Forecasted heavy rain and severe weather was the reason for the delay.
- Roar will play Victory in an already scheduled match on Monday.
More A-League news can be found on FTBL.
Confirmation the match at Moreton Daily Stadium would be called off was announced on Thursday morning, more than 24 hours before kick-off as heavy rain lashed Queensland's south-east.
Over 28mm of rain fell overnight in Redcliffe with heavier falls predicted over the next 48 hours, with some forecasts estimating another 300mm of rain could fall across the south-east.
"We can learn from experience last year with the volume of rain," Moon said.
"We played a game last year that we probably shouldn't have.
"We know more rain is expected than last year's so I think it's a smart thing to do.
"Disappointed, obviously, it's another home game we can't play but I think in the end the right decision was made."
The Roar won't have to wait long to face Victory however, with a rescheduled game that was postponed in January due to COVID-19 to be played at AAMI Park on Monday.
"We were going to play the same opposition, so we'll have our plan set in place regardless," Moon said.
"It just means you have a few more days to prepare now for that game."
Brisbane are last on the ladder after 12 matches following a 2-0 loss to Perth in Tasmania last Sunday while Victory sit sixth following a 1-0 win over Central Coast.
The full A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.