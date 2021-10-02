Galloway first made his A-League debut in 2013 for Melbourne Victory at the age of 17. Since that debut he has disputed nine A-League campaigns and 190 further matches in all competitions with Victory, Central Coast Mariners, Adelaide United and for the past two seasons Melbourne City.

Twice winner of the A-League, once with each Melbourne club he has played for, and a two time FFA Cup winner with Victory and Adelaide, the defender has played and won a lot for his age. Yet the best is arguably still to come for the 26-year old fullback.

Speaking of his signing, Melbourne City's Director of Football said:

“Scott played a pivotal role in our success last season and at only 26 years of age, still has his best football ahead of him.

“Scott’s physical qualities, his ability to play on the right or the left, along with his technical and tactical strengths makes him a perfect full back for our game model.

“To see the way Scott has continued to improve every season gave us every confidence to extend his contract, and to have him here until at least the end of the 2024/2025 season is again, testament to the environment that we have created here and adds to the stability in our playing group for the coming seasons.”

This is the second long term contract that the club have handed out in as many days after the signing of Jordan Bos yesterday to a contract that will also keep him at City until the end of 2024/25.

The move towards long term contracts is the latest promising trend in the A-League, allowing both the league and clubs to ensure longer term stability and growth. The ability to build long term is something which Galloway echoed when discussing his long term commitment to City:

“I’m extremely happy to re-sign with the Club for a further three years. The Club is at the forefront of everything in Australian football and I’m excited to continue building on what we have achieved over the last 2 years.

"Winning the Club’s first Premiers Plate and Championship Trophy at home in front our amazing fans was something special and I’m looking forward to creating more great memories in the future.”

Galloway becomes the seventh re-signing of the year for City alongside Jordan Bos, Jamie Maclaren, Andrew Nabbout, Floring Berenguer, Scott Jamieson and Anthony Lesiotis. Mathew Leckie, Jordon Hall and Manuel Pucciareli joined to City prior to the start of the 2021-22 season.

