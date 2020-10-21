With A-League 2020/21 set to kick off on December 27, we look back at some of the competition’s big names and ask, ‘where are they now?’
And guess what?
Some have moved into some intriguing industries post-A-League.
"One is a Google certified partner.Another is a rising star in German youth coaching.And there’s an agent, based in Europe.One defender even joined the Army"
So, we start with one of the A-League’s greatest strikers.
They love him in Brisbane, Adelaide, and in Indonesia.
And if you watch the videos below, you’ll understand why the fans loved him.
Sergio van Dijk
Clubs: Adelaide, Brisbane
Position: central striker
A decade ago, Sergio van Dijk ripped up the A-League.
The Dutchman with Indonesian heritage was unstoppable.
Pens? No problem.
Headers? Easy.
Bangers from distance?
So many for the former A-League Golden Boot (enjoy below).
He left for the Indonesian league in 2013.
And didn’t the fans love him there, too.
Van Dijk became a cult hero in Indonesia.
Watch below.
The striker returned to Adelaide briefly in 2016.
The Reds were trying to beef up their ACL stocks.
These days, the now 38-year-old has retired.
His last club was semi-pro outfit VV Pelikan-S in Holland.
He has moved into the business of football over the last year.
Van Dijk is the founder at sports agency SGM Global in Groningen.
He has also begun working this year as a player agent with management company Tevreden Group.
Danny Allsopp
Club: Melbourne Victory
Position: central striker
When the A-League began, it was the "Danny and Archie show”.
Livewire Archie Thompson and big Danny Allsopp.
The Victory front two, with Brazilian Fred providing exquisite service, were unstoppable.
Why?
Allsopp was the powerful target man who worked incredibly hard off the ball.
And he could finish
And Thompson was the pacy option who could get in behind.
What a combination.
Power, pace, and laser-like finishing.
Victory fans, do you remember how good those days were?
Best front two in the A-League?
This video shows why Danny was the man.
Season two of the A-League was when the duo and side dominated all comers.
And the Victory fans loved Allsopp’s understated aggression.
Allsopp parlayed his A-League success internationally.
The Socceroo had subsequent stints in the MLS and Qatar’s top league.
The former Hull City and Man City forward returned to Victory in 2012 but it wasn’t quite the same.
He had a very brief stint in Tassie NPL football but retired in his mid-30s.
Now 42, the former A-League striker is in the workforce.
Since 2015, he has worked for Hospeco and Orora.
What's he doing now?
Allsopp is now Territory Account Manager at Opal WRS, an Australasian packaging and paper company, part of the Nippon Paper Group.
Massimo Murdocca
Clubs: Brisbane Roar, Melbourne City
Position: Central midfielder
At his peak, Murdocca was one of the fittest and most effective A-League central midfielders.
Little wonder he’s now working in the strength and conditioning industry in the A-League.
Murdocca, a former Aussie youth international, took the academic route after finishing his professional career.
The pint-sized mid gained experience in the sports industry by interning at AFL clubs Essendon and North Melbourne as a performance analyst.
With qualifications - a BA in exercise and sports science and a Masters in Sports Science - the now 36-year-old is an assistant strength and conditioning coach at A-League club Western United.
He joined A-League new boys Western ahead of its first season.
The A-League championship winner was a key cog in Brisbane Roar’s championship era under Ange Postecoglou.
And the cheeky Murdocca was always up for some media fun in Brizvegas over his eight years in the Sunshine state.
And wouldn’t you know?
"Mass” is still as fit as ever.