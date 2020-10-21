Position: central striker

When the A-League began, it was the "Danny and Archie show”.

Livewire Archie Thompson and big Danny Allsopp.

The Victory front two, with Brazilian Fred providing exquisite service, were unstoppable.

Why?

Allsopp was the powerful target man who worked incredibly hard off the ball.

And he could finish

And Thompson was the pacy option who could get in behind.

What a combination.

Power, pace, and laser-like finishing.

Victory fans, do you remember how good those days were?

Best front two in the A-League?

This video shows why Danny was the man.

Season two of the A-League was when the duo and side dominated all comers.

And the Victory fans loved Allsopp’s understated aggression.

Allsopp parlayed his A-League success internationally.

The Socceroo had subsequent stints in the MLS and Qatar’s top league.

The former Hull City and Man City forward returned to Victory in 2012 but it wasn’t quite the same.

He had a very brief stint in Tassie NPL football but retired in his mid-30s.

Now 42, the former A-League striker is in the workforce.

Since 2015, he has worked for Hospeco and Orora.

What's he doing now?

Allsopp is now Territory Account Manager at Opal WRS, an Australasian packaging and paper company, part of the Nippon Paper Group.