Danzo, 19, has been back in Australia for the past month, training on his own in Wollongong.

The central midfielder was due to return to Spain for pre-season in the next week.

However, due to the worsening COVID situation in Valencia and more broadly Spain, a return to Spanish football, for now, seems unlikely. The Spanish club, it’s understood, believe it’s better for Danzo to remain in Australia and to go on loan during COVID. Levante UD is understood to have agreed to a loan for their young midfielder with an A-League club that shows interest.

An Australian with strong Spanish-playing influences would boost most A-League outfits, particularly if his wages were paid by the Spanish club.

In fact, in late 2019, Manchester City’s global recruitment team identified him as a target for its A-League club Melbourne City.

However, Danzo had already signed a two-and-a-half-year extension on a deal with his Spanish club, whom he joined in 2015.

FFA also made an inquiry about Danzo and asked for footage in February this year just before the COVID cancellation of football.

Aussie teen Isaac Danzo with Spanish club Levante UD. Could he be loaned to an A-League club?

He was briefly called up for an Olyroos squad when Spaniard Josep Gombau was working for FFA's national set up.

Danzo’s deal with his Spanish club, nicknamed “Granotas” (the frogs) is set to run out in June 2022.