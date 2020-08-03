With Spain's second-wave COVID crisis it’s understood Spanish club Levante UD have agreed to sanction a season-long loan deal to an A-League club for its Australian rising star Isaac Danzo.
Danzo, 19, has been back in Australia for the past month, training on his own in Wollongong.
The central midfielder was due to return to Spain for pre-season in the next week.
An Australian with strong Spanish-playing influences would boost most A-League outfits, particularly if his wages were paid by the Spanish club.
In fact, in late 2019, Manchester City’s global recruitment team identified him as a target for its A-League club Melbourne City.
However, Danzo had already signed a two-and-a-half-year extension on a deal with his Spanish club, whom he joined in 2015.
FFA also made an inquiry about Danzo and asked for footage in February this year just before the COVID cancellation of football.
He was briefly called up for an Olyroos squad when Spaniard Josep Gombau was working for FFA's national set up.
Danzo’s deal with his Spanish club, nicknamed “Granotas” (the frogs) is set to run out in June 2022.