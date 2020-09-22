MCBH Property Group, a company linked to the bankrupt former Reds part-owner, filed claims in SA Supreme Court last week, the Adelaide Advertiser reports.

This is money the company says it's owed by the international consortium as it had a 25% stake in Adelaide before the sale.

MCBH is also seeking interest and costs, which could rise the total sum to over $2 million. The chairman of Adelaide, Piet van der Pol, has reportedly insisted that it poses no risk to the club.

It does however shine a light on the unclear ownership situation at Adelaide, of which van der Pol is the only known shareholder representing a secretive Dutch consortium.

The ownership group is only listed as Australian Football Opportunities, with no other investors named.