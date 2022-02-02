In their latest attempt to try to increase their strike force, Adelaide United have been liked with English forward Zac Clough.  The former Championship and League One player has recently become a free agent.

Zac Clough transfer

  • English striker recently left his club Carlisle United on a free transfer.
  • The former Bolton and Nottingham Forest player has been linked with a move to Australia.
  • Adelaide United has been the reported destination.

The January transfer window was not kind to Adelaide United.  The club saw attacker Ben Halloran leave the club for Korean K League 1 side FC Seoul, with captain Stefan Mauk also linked with a departure to a Japanese team.  

Adelaide United chief executive Nathan Kosmina spoke mid January about the club's objectives to bring in reinforcements. The club signed Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki and received Premier League youngster Lachlan Brook on loan from Brentford FC.

It now appears that another player may be arriving at the South Australia club.  English forward Zac Clough has been linked with Adelaide United reports Football Insider. 

Clough has spent the totality of his professional career playing in England, representing a variety of Championship and English League One sides including Bolton Wanderers, Nottingham Forest, Rochdale and Wigan Athletic.

The 26-year old most recently joined League Two side Carlisle United ahead of the 2021-22 season, signing a two year deal with the club. Carlisle have now confirmed that Clough has departed the club on a free transfer.

According to the BBC, Australia is his destination:

Should Football Insider be correct, Clough will be wearing Red soon.

