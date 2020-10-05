Costanzo broke out for the Kings this season on Croydon's route to their current second position in the NPL South Australia, with his team registering 38 goals from just 18 matches.

14 of those are Costanzo's, who leads the league's goal scoring charts playing under his father, Adelaide legend Angelo Costanzo.

Domenic spent the 2018/19 season in Adelaide's Y-League side, but has hit another level after returning to Croydon in the NPL. Adelaide called the winger's impact this year at the Kings a "revelation", as he hopes to follow in his father's footsteps, who made 92 appearances across five years for the Reds.

“Playing for my hometown Club means the world to me," Costanzo said.



“I grew up supporting the Reds because my dad obviously spent a number of years with Adelaide and I’m hoping to get to that level myself.



“Making my debut would be really special, but I know that will only happen through hard work and if I perform at my best regularly.



“I want to thank everyone at Croydon Kings for allowing me to continue my development at a very high standard in their NPL team and I wish them the best for the remainder of the season.



“Now I'm really looking forward to getting started with United’s pre-season and to having successful years to come.”

Adelaide United Director of Football, Bruce Djite, said: “Domenic is a very talented young player and he has been the best player in the NPL throughout this season.



“He was previously in our youth team but returned to his local club, Croydon, where he has flourished, getting consistent game time and scoring regularly.



“He’s a prime example of perseverance in the sense that he followed our advice and went away, played regularly, maintained his lofty standards, and has come back a more mature and accomplished player.



“In recent years the Club has increased its focus on our own youth players, as well as the players competing in the local NPL.



“It is clear that if players in our youth team, or in the NPL, are performing consistently well, they have a legitimate opportunity to secure a contract here at Adelaide United.



“We’re thrilled to have signed Dom and I’m confident he will only continue to develop, with the benefit of now being in a professional environment and especially under the guidance of Carl Veart.”