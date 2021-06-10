Melbourne City have set themselves up for a sustained period of A-League dominance after securing a Socceroos-dominated attack for at least the next three seasons.

The A-League premiers announced on Thursday that winger Andrew Nabbout has re-signed for three years - less than a week after confirming gun attacker Mathew Leckie would join them on a three-year deal from next season.

As things stand, City are set to have three Melbourne-born Socceroos - Leckie, Nabbout and Jamie Maclaren - up forward for the 2021-22 campaign, unless the latter seeks a move overseas.

City also have the likes of Curtis Good, Tom Glover and Aiden O'Neill locked in long-term.

While three-time A-League golden boot winner Maclaren is an out-and-out goal poacher, Leckie has excelled out wide and as the central striker while Nabbout can play anywhere across the front three.

Maclaren signed until 2023 when he joined in February 2019 and has taken his already-prolific scoring record to another level at City - scoring 25 goals in 24 games this season.

Barring two injury setbacks, Nabbout - who has nine Socceroos caps - has been prolific for City this season, scoring three goals and recording five assists as they secured their first A-League silverware.

His form has been a drastic turnaround from an underwhelming season at Melbourne Victory last term.

City won 12 of the 15 matches the powerful Nabbout played, drawing two and losing just one.

"I love Melbourne and I feel right at home at the club," the 28-year-old said.

"I'm surrounded by people who want to work hard and share my values as a player and as a person.

"There is a clear vision for the club, the style of football we play and our desire to win trophies.

"We have tasted success this season with a premiers plate and we want more from this season's finals series."

Nabbout has been sidelined since tearing his adductor on May 13 but could return as soon as Thursday's clash with Newcastle and is expected to be a key contributor in the finals - with Maclaren unavailable due to national team duty.

"Andrew is a natural leader in the dressing room and with his pace, power and skill on the pitch, it makes him a perfect player for our style of football," City director of football Michael Petrillo said.

"He has played a huge role in the club winning our first premiers plate and his ability to come back from injury and make himself available for the upcoming finals series is testament to how hard he works, his passion for the club and for the fans."