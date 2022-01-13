Adelaide United have been busy ahead of the opening of the January transfer window. The club are set to announce their second signing adding Japanese striker Hiroshi Ibusuki to their A-League side.

Hiroshi Ibusuki signing

The 30-year old recently played for J1 League side Shimizu Pulse.

He joins Adelaide United with extensive experience, including time in Spain.

The striker is reported to be announced on January 15, 2022.

More A-League news can be found on FTBL.

Adelaide United fans started to worry earlier this month when the departure of Ben Halloran was confirmed, and possible departure of captain Stefan Mauk was also announced. The club's chief executive Nathan Kosmina did reassure Reds fans that reinforcements will brought in during the January transfer window, stating on Monday:

"We are bringing at least two players in this next window. The window opens up on Friday in terms of the ability to register players.

"We are at the eleventh hour in terms of finalizing deals with two attacking players to come and bolster the squad.

"We have obviously signed some replacements as well, one from Adelaide City. The squad will be bolstered in the coming days."

Kosmina also went on and specified, "We have had a look at a lot of players. We are close to finalizing two at the moment, one out of Asia and one Australian.

"Hopefully in the next 48-72 hours we can announce."

It now appears that they have come through on both those promises. After Lachlan Brook was confirmed to be returning earlier this week, 7 News Adelaide now report that former J1 League striker Hiroshi Ibusuki will be joining the Reds.

Ibusuki has played in Japan since 2013, but prior to that he had experience abroad in Spain and Belgium, notably having appeared for La Liga side Sevilla. With the departure of Halloran, Mauk and the injury to Kusini Yengi, this addition of firing power will be a welcomed one for the club.

FTBL will keep you up to date with the latest information regarding this transfer.

