The Australian-born midfielder has signed with Roar and will be playing his first season in the A-League. Olsen had previously progressed through the Western Sydney Wanderers academy but failed to break into the senior squad and was released aged 21.

The 26-year-old then spent time with National Premier League New South Wales sides APIA Leichhardt, Sydney United 58 FC and Sunderland Sharks before moving abroad to play in the middle-east. He has also previously played with the Young Socceroos.

Speaking of returning to Australia, Olsen said:

"I'm happy to be here and happy to have a chance to play in the A-League. I've been overseas for three years, so I felt like it was the right time for me to come back home and give myself a shot here.

"I'm feeling good. I feel ready to go physically but of course I've still got a lot to work on. It will take a little bit of time to gel with the boys but they've been very welcoming."

He joins Brisbane Roar after several campaigns in Kuwait, first with Al-Jahra SC and most recently with Khaitan SC. Olsen expanded on the experience upon signing with Brisbane:

"It was very different, a different culture, so it took some time getting used to. I'm quite open-minded though so for me it wasn't too much of a shock.

"It was just a great experience being able to play and live in another country, especially one like Kuwait."

Brisbane Roar Head Coach Moon spoke of his enthusiasm in having Olsen join the squad, especially with regards to his versatility in being able to play winger and wing-back:

"We're pleased to welcome Nick back to Australia and look forward to seeing him show what he can do with this opportunity.

"He's a technically and tactically adept player and we like what he brings to the squad with his left foot. It's important to have options across the pitch and Nick gives us that nice flexibility."

Olsen made his debut for the Roar in their 4-0 FFA Cup win against Lions FC. He came on for the last 10 minutes of the game replacing left-back Corey Brown in defence.

Brisbane Roar open their A-League season on November 19, 2021 against Melbourne City FC. Their full six round schedule can be found using this link.