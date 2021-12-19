For the second time in as many months Perth Glory marquee signing Daniel Sturridge has had to quarantine in Australia. The new A-League signing had to spend two weeks in mandatory isolation upon his original arrival in Perth.

Now, a recent COVID-19 positive player within his A-League side has left his team quarantined on the other side of the country in Queensland. One of Sturridge's teammates tested positive upon arrival in Brisbane, where Glory was scheduled to play Brisbane Roar this past weekend.

Despite having only a single case within the squad, the entire side and staff were required to undergo a 14 day mandatory quarantine due to Queensland's strict anti-pandemic regulations.

To fill his time, the Perth Glory striker has recorded and released the song from his quarantine hotel. Named "Shot for me" and posted on both his Twitter and Instagram, the song is a drake remix. On Instagram it is captioned: "Hotel quarantine banter. I’m not with or against being Vaxed btw Live your truth. But take a shot for me."

Shot for me - drake- d Studge remix 🤣😂 all banter â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/pR2M8g3AWk — Daniel Sturridge (@DanielSturridge) December 18, 2021

The song has a positive tone considering Sturridge's prospect of spending Christmas in isolation. The move to quarantine has received fierce criticism from the player's union, Professional Footballers Australia.

Perth Glory CEO Tony Pignata stated last Friday that the club are in talks with both health authorities in Queensland and Western Australia to allow the team and staff to return to Perth to complete their Christmas quarantine. The has been no update if this will be permitted.

Sturridge featured once this season for Perth Glory, coming on as a late game substitute in their Round 1 game. He will have to wait until 2022 for his second appearance. The quarantine led to both Perth Glory's remaining 2021 matches to be postponed.

The full 2021 A-League Men's schedule can be found using this link.