The Japanese forward joins Wanderers on loan from his current J1 League club Yokohama FC. To date Ogawa has spent the entirety of his professional footballing career in Japan.

He first made his debut aged 17 during the 2010 J1 League season for Vissel Kobe. He played for the club for eleven season, all of which were in J1 with the exception of 2013 when Kobe got relegated.

Last year Ogawa moved to Yokohama. In total the 29-year-old has made 319 professional club appearances in all competitions, scoring 51 goals. He has won the Super Cup, Emperor Cup and J-League Cup.

During his career Ogawa has played in a number of attacking positions. His versatility has seen him utilized out wide on both sides of midfield, and up front across forward positions. Speaking of the move to Wanderers Ogawa said:

“Western Sydney Wanderers is a great team and is a famous club in both Japan and also in Asia, so I want to be part of this team,” said Ogawa.

“I became a professional footballer at the age of 17 and I’m really looking forward to playing for a foreign club for the first time.

“I come from Japan with the determination to lead the Wanderers to victory and I will do my best to win the Championship with the team."

Western Sydney Wanderers CEO John Tsatsimas hopes that this loan deal will only further connections established in Japanese football:

“Keijiro’s signing with the club further solidifies our club’s connection and linkage with Asian football as well as our history in the region.

“We have had a great history with Japanese players at the club since our inception and we are looking forward to Keijiro reinforcing this reputation in our Red & Black history.”

Ogawa has yet to arrive in Australia. According to the club he should arrive in the coming weeks.

The full Western Sydney Wanderers season schedule can be found using this link.