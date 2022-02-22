A-League Men Round 15

BEAT THAT: It'll be hard to top Ben Garuccio's incredible scorpion kick this season. The Western United full-back met Aleksandar Prijovic's outside-of-the-boot chip with an instinctive, diving scorpion kick into the bottom corner against Western Sydney and it quickly went viral.

HE SAID IT: "We'll have to pick ourselves up and have a good look at this performance, not just the players, the staff, everyone, because that's totally unacceptable that performance out there tonight" - Adelaide coach Carl Veart after a 4-1 loss to Macarthur.

PLAYER OF THE ROUND: Ulises Davila set up Macarthur's opener against Adelaide, won the penalty that led to the second and started the counter attack for Macarthur's fourth. Virtuoso display.

STAT ATTACK: For a third consecutive game, Central Coast dropped points by conceding after the 90th minute. This time, it was Nishan Velupillay's powerful header in the 94th minute that denied the Mariners a point against Melbourne Victory.

TALKING POINT: Lengthy delays through the VAR and drinks breaks allowing for TV commercial breaks aggravated Central Coast striker Jason Cummings, who described their loss to Victory as "stale" and "stop-start" and said he'd never been at a game that got stopped for as long.

UNDER PRESSURE: Brisbane Roar's 2-0 loss to Perth Glory sent them bottom of the table and followed a midweek 3-0 defeat to Wellington. The Roar just can't get up enough momentum to make a genuine charge at the top six.

UP NEXT: In-form Melbourne City host Central Coast on Tuesday while Western United have a quick turnaround against Sydney FC on Wednesday. Perth also face a tight back-up when they host Macarthur in Tasmania on Wednesday.

