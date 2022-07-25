The sports empire building isn’t likely to end there either, with the Melbourne-based chief of the Pelligra property Group saying “stay tuned” in a teaser of further forays into football club ownership across multiple territories beyond the A-League.

ROSS THE BOSS IS AIMING HIGH

Australian businessman Ross Pelligra is close to following up his purchase of Italian side Calcio Catania with the acquisition of Adelaide United.

There are more targets on the horizon for the Melbourne-based Pelligra Group as they look to build an expansive football ownership portfolio.

Pelligra plans to funnel young Reds talent to Italy to fast-track their development once both clubs are under his control.

More Australian football news can be found on FTBL.

With the buyout of the Reds close to being realised to adorn the group’s salvation of previously bereft and bankrupt Catania, Pelligra - whose family roots are embedded in Sicily - has visions of seamless player pathways between what would effectively be sister clubs.

Reluctant to reveal details of any grand designs whilst the sale of the Reds is pending, Pelligra revealed to FTBL: “If Adelaide does go through then we’ll definitely be connecting the two clubs - but at this stage I can’t comment too much, other than to say there would be a potential synergy between the teams.

“That could help create a bit of a spark for both clubs moving forward. Australia has a lot of talent bubbling up and they often just need a bigger stage to develop on.”

Pelligra has skin in the game. His group offered to fund South Melbourne when they sought A-League entry and on a broader sporting front the Adelaide Giants baseball team and Adelaide Lightning in the WNBL are already under the group’s umbrella.

With his Sicilian heritage, providing a rescue plan for Calcio Catania - who graced Serie A from 2006-2014 - felt like giving something back to his ancestral home.

The new Catania Football Club president 🔵🔴🇮🇹🇦🇺



Ross Pelligra made a presentation at the Stadio Angelo Massimino yesterday. It was the official birth of a new and brighter Rossazzurri. pic.twitter.com/Con0oE3S0e — Sicilian Football (@SicilianCalcio) June 28, 2022

The club, once coached by Diego Simone, were booted out of Serie C amid after a litany of fiscal failures in 2021-22, and were on life support before the Pelligra Group swooped.

Italy-based Socceroos legend Vince Grella has been installed as CEO, with Pelligra explaining:

“Catania is my parents home city and the passion is there amongst the fans to put the club back on the map again, and I’m delighted to be a part of that," Pelligra stated.

“I could see walking around and meeting people when I was over there what the club means to them and the community. I was overwhelmed by the positive response I had. It was quite humbling.

"We want to polish a few rough diamonds there and become a club that produces quality players, just as they have in the past. We’re rebuilding a club and a team and the aim is to take them back to where they were in their glory days.

“I believe we can get there - it’s going to take a lot of hard work but we’re rolling up ourselves to build something up from the roots.”

Expanding on Grella’s appointment, Pelligra simply stated: “I am after people who are champions and legends to take the club forward again.

“To have legendary team you need legends around you. Vince will report to myself and the board and I’m excited by the challenges ahead.

“I think, with right experts and consultants around me, I can deliver for the supporters.

“I am young enough (40 years old) to take this further - all of this is part of a long-term plan which requires a lot of energy.

“Hopefully we can be a bit of a disruptor - not just in Italy but the other countries we become involved with. Stay tuned.”

[583052]

More news can be found here.